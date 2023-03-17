Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ward Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into the residence without permission but nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

WAGRAM — A resident of Bundy Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 11 that a license plate was stolen from their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — An employee of Pilkington reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into his vehicle while he was at work and stole a firearm.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Holiday Inn Express on Wednesday after it was reported by a guest that someone broke the rear window of the vehicle and stole $3,400 of work tools.

LAURINBURG —Tractor Supply reported to the police department on Thursday that an unknown white male stole a Greenworks 18-inch chainsaw and left in a blue Toyota Camry being driven by a white female.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had damaged the taillight on their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kenwyn Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that while at the intersection of Turnpike Road and Charles Drive, an unknown person wearing dark clothing threw an object at her vehicle which damaged the passenger mirror.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 12 that someone shot at the residence. The resident reported that the home was shot at again on March 13.

Arson

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Church Street on Wednesday after a structure fire occurred. The fire is believed to be arson and the damage is estimated to be $2,000.

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Dixie Guano Road on March 11 after a structure fire occurred. It is believed to be arson.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Darren McDougald of Laurinburg was arrested Wednesday for possession of marijuana with intent to sell and deliver, carrying a concealed gun, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Taurus Flowers of Laurinburg was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor larceny. They were given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tiffini Jenks, 36, of Coble Drive was arrested Thursday on an order for arrest for violating a court order. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Cynthia Ferguson, 40, of Woodburn Drive was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant for communicating threats. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaun Dontee Spates, 38, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday for maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, resisting a public officer, identity theft and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $250,000 bond.