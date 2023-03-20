PHILIPPINE SEA — U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Noah McCrimmion, from Laurinburg, N.C., fires a shot line from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) to the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a replenishment-at-sea. Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)