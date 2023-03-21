Break-in

LAURINBURG — St. Mary’s Catholic Church on South Main Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons broke into the storage shed and stole a leaf blower.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had broken into their home and stole an Apple iPad. There is a person of interest.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirt’s Bridge Road reported to the police department on Saturday that their 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Anne Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone stole their city of Laurinburg trash can.

LAURINBURG — A resident of R Graham Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone removed air from their vehicle tires and the vehicle battery.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Monday that her 2004 Toyota Camry was stolen from Old Lumberton Road.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Monday that two catalytic converters were stolen from their pick-up truck.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Monday that their cell phone was stolen from their residence.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had possibly driven into her porch causing $500 damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hill Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons fired a projectile into their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Elizabeth Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons broke the back window of their vehicle.

Arson

LAURINBURG — The police department responded to Alder Road on Sunday about a structure fire. It is believed to have been intentionally set and the investigation is ongoing. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Ernez Austin, 20, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday on two outstanding orders for arrest for communicating threats and assault on a female. He was released on an unsecured bond.

LAURINBURG — Chandler Singletary, 28, was arrested Friday for outstanding warrants for injury to personal property, assault with a deadly weapon, trespassing, and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Dawtwaun Hair, 33, of Laurinburg was arrested Sunday on an order for arrest. He was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kendrick Love, 30, of Laurinburg was arrested Monday on a warrant for a domestic violence protection order violation. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Melody Jones, 44, of Pinehurst was arrested Monday for driving while impaired and careless and reckless driving. She was released on a written promise to appear.