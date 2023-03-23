LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation has plenty of egg hunts for those young and old this year.

Kicking off the events this year will be the Senior Easter Egg Hunt at the Wagram Recreation Center on March 30. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and is open to those 55 and older.

On April 1 there will be two different egg hunts for kids to enjoy starting off with the largest one at 11 a.m., the Easter EGGstravaganza at the Morgan Complex. This event will see over 4,000 eggs spread throughout the Morgan Complex for kids to find with many holding candy but a select few having numbers for bigger prizes.

The event will be set up with three different age groups, five and under; 6 to 9; 10 to 12. Along with the egg hunts, there will be food trucks and shaved ice for purchase along with an Easter Bunny visit and face painting.

Following the EGGstravaganza at the Wagram Recreation Center will be the Flashlight Egg Hunt at 5 p.m. The flashlight hunt is for children ages 13 and under. The age groups will be set as 5 and under, 6 to 8, and 9 to 12. Families are encouraged to bring their own flashlights.

Besides the egg hunt, there will be an egg race, a jelly bean guessing game, a pin the tail on the bunny game, and more.

Finally, on April 6, the Laurel Hill Community Center will be hiding around 1,000 eggs for its egg hunt at 6 p.m.

The event will have an Easter Bunny photo booth, decorating your own Easter bag, and an obstacle course all before the egg hunt.