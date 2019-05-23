Report of student with gun was false

Mills Mills

WAGRAM — The report of a Wagram Elementary School student possessing a gun on a school buss this week turned out to be false.

According to Principal Bobbi Mills in a message to Wagram Elementary parents on Tuesday, all precautions were taken and an extensive investigation quickly ensued.

“On Tuesday morning, it was reported to school administration that a student riding one of our buses Monday afternoon supposedly had a weapon in their bookbag,” she said. “We take any and all reports such as this very seriously and immediately began our investigation. The student was questioned, home visits to speak with the parents were made, video surveillance from the bus was carefully scrutinized, and other students on the bus were questioned.”

Mills added that, with the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that the student did not possess a weapon in their bookbag.

” … at no time were any students in any danger,” Mills said. “However, as often the case, misinformation is shared and parents, guardians, and the community, rightfully so, become concerned.”

Despite the fast flow of rumor and misinformation circulating throughout the Wagram community, Mills said it’s important for parents to stay in touch with school officials and avoid posting unverified information on social media.

“If you ever have an issue or concern, please contact me directly or any other member of our staff,” she said. “We will always take your concerns seriously and investigate them thoroughly.

“We also ask that you continue to talk with your child about the impact that their words can have,” she added. “We absolutely want them to ‘say something’ when they ‘see something’, but we want to make sure that what they are reporting is, to the best of their knowledge, truthful information.”

