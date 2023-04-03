LAURINBURG — The 2023 Scotland County Veterans Stand Down/Career Fair was held on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 9 am- 2pm. The event, organized by Michael McNey, Veterans Service Officer for Scotland County and Adam Peele, Scotland County Community Relations specialist, is designed to bring resources for veterans together under one roof to assist them in getting access to the help and information they need.

Need help with disability benefits? The VA is there to offer one-on-one assistance. Have PTSD and want a pet for extra support? Go by the Humane Society table and peruse the animals they brought. Curious about education options? Several colleges and universities were on hand to tell vets what they could do for them. Need a job? Employers such as the NC & SC Department of Corrections were there to accept applications.

Attendees James and Andena McLean of Laurinburg said the event was beneficial for them. “We got a lot of information on services they offer and spousal benefits. We were having some issues and they helped us get results. It was very educational.”

According to Michael McNey, Veterans Service Officer for Scotland County, this year’s Stand Down event is double the size of previous events in both attendance and vendors. “Last time we held this event in 2021, we had about 20 vendors and 99 registered participants. This year we have 45 vendors and over 200 registered participants.”

McNey credits the increase in participants with the fact that he listened to what vets were telling him they wanted at events such as these, and he provided what they asked for. “This event offers vets and their families hope and help. For example, there was a wife of a fallen soldier who was having panic attacks due to issues she was having with VA benefits. She came here and spoke with the VA reps on site, and they got her straightened out. She was so relieved. And that’s what this event is all about.”