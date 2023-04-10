LAURINBURG —More than $20,000 was raised during the Day of Giving for the Scotland Cancer Treatment.

March 29 was the Day of Giving at Jersey Mike’s Subs in Laurinburg and Pembroke with all the proceeds going to the Scotland Memorial Foundation to support patients in the Cancer Center.

“Being our first year as a staff, we didn’t fully know what to expect,” said Executive Director Misty McMillan. “The day went really well, there was even this excitement that persisted throughout the day. People flowed in from the time Jersey Mike’s opened until they closed. I was amazed at how smoothly everything went. That was due in great part to the amazing employees at Jersey Mike’s and our volunteers.”

There were times that the wait might have been as long as 30 minutes, but folks seemed to enjoy seeing so many people in the community, spending time together, and weren’t bothered by the wait.”

“It was amazing seeing so many people come out to support this cause,” McMillan said. “When you live in a small community it takes all individuals working together to accomplish great things, I feel that’s what makes us special. So many people care in the community and do what they can to support important causes and it does make a real difference in the lives of our patients … t This day was about supporting our Cancer Center patients and we do that by supplying funds for medical supplies, gas vouchers for transportation, wig vouchers, and much more.

During the event, the Foundation was also selling merchandise to help raise money for the Mammo on the Go fundraising project. The fundraising is for the purchase of 3D mobile mammography equipment to be retrofitted in the mobile bus. The bus is taken into rural areas where it can be difficult for folks to make trips to the hospital for their mammograms. Also many don’t have transportation so this helps eliminate that barrier.

“We were excited to get the word out about Mobile Mammography,” McMillan said. “We sold about $1,200 in merchandise that day. We heard so many amazing stories from women who had fought and survived cancer. We hope to be able to share more of those stories later on. Women who’d like to share their stories can call 910-291-7551.”