LAUREL HILL — The Spring Fair is in full effect in Laurel Hill set up on Highway 74.

According to fair organizer Billy Norris, 2023 will be the fair’s fourth year of operation in Laurel Hill, and they’re still receiving a great turnout.

“We need it here in our little town,” Norris said. “COVID had us paused for a couple of years but now we’re back at it. It’s a lot of fun and many folks come from near and far to visit the fair.”

The fair is open for business from 5 until 11 p.m. on weekends. It will end this Sunday. The fair usually stays for 10 days. There are several rides for all ages as well as food vendors and game booths. Rides and amusement are provided by Michael’s amusements located out of Fayetteville North Carolina.

The fair is set to return Laurel Hill during the fall of 2023. Dates for that will be announced closer to the event.