LAURINBURG — The theft of catalytic converters is on the rise again.

For the second time this year, thieves have broken into Poole Automotive and stolen catalytic converters off of vehicles, according to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. The business, located on McColl Road, reported to the Sheriff’s Office on April 20 that three catalytic converters were stolen. The business did have a video of two individuals believed to have been the ones to steal the converters.

Back in February, the business had reported four catalytic converters stolen.

Sam Poole posted video footage of two suspects in the case and is offering a $2,500 reward if a tip leads to an arrest, according to Facebook.

This wasn’t the only case reported to the Sheriff’s Office in the few weeks. On April 23, a resident of McFarland Road reported that someone had attempted to steal the catalytic converter off their vehicle but the suspect was scared off before they were able to. It is unknown if the two cases are connected.

Anyone with information about the theft of these catalytic converters is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com, visiting p3tips.com and downloading the free mobile app, or by calling 910-266-8146.