HAMLET — Timothy Moses of Maxton graduated from the Electric Lineman program on April 6 and soon after was hired by Directional Services Inc. in Hope Mills.

At age 29, Moses was the oldest one in the 2023 spring class.

“I’m in a different boat than the other guys because they were 19 to 20 years old,” Moses said. “I did five years in the Marines, five years in law enforcement. I’m only going to get older, so I was looking for a career that better fit the lifestyle I want for me and my kids.”

After going through the Electric Lineman program, Moses said he feels like he is on the right career path to support his family and meet all the criteria that he wants in a job.

“I feel like I’ve accomplished something when I make a difference. I went into the military to make a difference. I went into law enforcement to make a difference,” he said. “Now I chose this line of work in order to help the community,” he said.

Moses is also a hands-on type of guy, and he loves being outside. The work schedule he was offered by Directional Services was also the right fit for him, and he will have the opportunity to travel when he wants to travel.

As Moses gets ready to begin his career, he feels well prepared due to the training he received at RichmondCC. The lineman program was challenging, he said, which was a good thing.

“I feel like the instructors tested us to a high degree. They were strict, but that made us all be better and more efficient,” Moses said.