LAURINBURG — A South Carolina man was arrested Friday after walking around an apartment complex with a firearm.

According to a report from Laurinburg Police, officers responded to an apartment complex on Turnpike Road after a man was seen carrying around an AR-15-type rifle. When officers arrived on the scene the suspect ran but was apprehended.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Tysean Givens of Bennettsville, South Carolina. He was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, going armed to the terror of the public, and resisting arrest. He was given a $25,000 bond and placed in the Scotland County Detention Center.