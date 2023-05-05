Scotland County citizens have found out two shocking revelations this week: The firing of the former Superintendent has not alleviated the continued pervasive environment at Scotland High School and that elections continue to have severe consequences for a county entrenched in scandals.

The trend continued this week with the firing and then reinstatement of the school’s baseball coach over what was called “personal reasons” (aka giving out old jerseys that were purchased with funds raised in the community). In a county where talent is drying up and being ran off by those who lack the adequate ability to lead in the first place, the last thing that needed to happen was to fire a baseball coach on the varsity team’s senior night and especially when that game determined if the Scots would be eligible for a playoff spot.

Yet again, the ill-timed decision of another county leader has drawn the ire of citizens and for good reason. This coach has put in a solid effort this year and has earned the respect of his players, their parents and members of the student body. When you have a person of this caliber, you are supposed to get behind and support such an individual. Instead, school system administrators casted him out for making a decision that most likely would have carried no repercussions and, as usual, Board of Education leaders remained silent at the outcome of it.

Ricky Schattauer’s punishment for a well thought gesture is to no longer be the coach of a team that welcomed him in with open arms. Because a few people couldn’t help themselves but to flex an authoritarian muscle where it wasn’t needed, we will be without his services next year and down another teacher in a system struggling to fill already vacant positions.

To close out, those on social media hollering “Do better Scotland County” also share some of the blame in these blunders. Some of these same persons either associate with, vote for, or are friends with some of these leaders who have made detrimental decisions in this county. Instead of breaking bread with these individuals, they should be chiding them for the actions that have contributed to our current dilemma. If their friends and associates would alienate them, maybe then they might see the light. Or maybe they will just double down. I mean this is Scotland County after all.

— Donald Michael Anderson, Laurinburg