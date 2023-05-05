LAURINBURG — There is still time to sign up for the 2023 class for Leadership Scotland.

Leadership Scotland is a program put together by the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and offers the opportunity for local professionals to develop leadership skills, make a positive impact on Scotland County and allow a more in-depth look at what all the community offers.

“It’s a great for anyone new to the community or even if you’ve lived here your whole life,” said Executive Director Chris English. “It’s a great opportunity to learn more about Scotland County and get involved and engaged.”

The kickoff for the event will be on May 18 where the new class and past alumni will have a meet and greet cookout. Following the kickoff will be a team building day on May 24. The class will meet once a month and the program will end in November.

“I grew up here but this program showed me so much more of Scotland County than I even knew about,” said Eric Byrd, part of the 2022 Leadership Scotland class. “We got to go out to places like Gryphon Group and see what all they do out there, which was really exciting because while we might know it’s here in our county we don’t know what exactly these businesses do.”

Byrd added the program also helped with networking as well with meeting people he might not have interacted with otherwise.

“You’re spending a lot of time with your classmates, you become friends,” Byrd said. “Now I know people I can reach out to if I need something for my business and they know they can reach out to me if they need something for me as well so it’s a great networking opportunity.”

Those signed up for the 2023 class will have a history day, health care day, government day, volunteerism day, education day and a business and industry day.

“It is well worth the time and experience,” Byrd said. “I now have a new appreciation for Scotland County and I know more about what all we have to offer in our community.”

The program is $500 per participant and commitment for full participation is required.

For more information call 910-276-7420, visit the office at 606 Atkinson Street in Laurinburg or go online to www.laurinburgchamber.com/leadership-scotland.