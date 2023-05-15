LAURINBURG — A car chase Saturday evening has led to the death of two teenagers.

According to Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young, law enforcement was operating a license checkpoint on North Main Street and around 9 p.m. noticed an SUV avoiding the checkpoint by abruptly exiting the roadway and turning around.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but the vehicle continued to flee. During the chase, the SUV struck a vehicle that had yielded to the side of the roadway. The vehicle then lost control and flipped multiple times, ejecting the occupants.

There were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The two passengers who were both 15 were pronounced dead at the scene while the 14-year-old driver was uninjured. The 14-year-old was transported to a juvenile holding facility.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the accident.

The Scotland County Schools district released a statement following the incident.

“It is with great sadness that Scotland County Schools mourns the loss of two students over the weekend,” the statement read. “To help our students and staff process this tragic situation, counselors and mental health providers will be available at Scotland High School this morning”