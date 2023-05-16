Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of DeLuca Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had forced entry into the residence via the rear door and stole four chainsaws and bag of assorted hand tools.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McClelland Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone broke into their vehicle and damaged the steering column.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McLean Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and damaged the steering column.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McLaurin Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that someone broke into their vehicle but nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Everett Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a diaper bag.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Malcolm Street reported to the police department on Monday that a can of mace was stolen from their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gill Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone forced entry through the front door of the residence but nothing was taken.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Raleigh Street reported to the police department on Monday that the gas cap was taken from their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — Shoe Show reported to the police department on Monday that a pocketbook was stolen from the store by a black female.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Ned’s Pawn shop reported to the police department on Friday that someone passed an fraudulent check for $476. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Dakajio Kearns, 21, of Raeford was arrested for warrants out of Hoke County for injury to personal property and assault on a female.

LAURINBURG — Teronte Parker, 33, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Monday for driving while impaired and carrying a concealed weapon. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Michael McLean, 28, of Tucker Street was arrested Monday on a warrant from simple assault and communicating threats. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Lanajia Brown, 23, of Pitt Street was arrested Monday for misdemeanor child abuse and failure to appear in Scotland County for hit and run. He was given a $3,000 bond.