Guest took part in Bingo and a silent auction during the United Way’s Bags, Bottles and Bingo fundraiser held recently.

WAGRAM — There were plenty of “Bags, Bottles, and Bingo” at the Wallace Wedding and Event Venue where United Way hosted an evening of fundraising.

With entertainment by Sandhills Sounds, the night started off with music and socializing before beginning the anticipated rounds of Bingo.

“This event is our largest fundraiser of the year for United Way,” said Coy Moody, executive director. “All of the proceeds from this event will stay local and help to support about 20 non-profit partners that work each day to help make their community a better place. Even a small donation can impact so many lives here locally.” Said Moody.

The whiskey and wine pull was a success with guests and was sold out within minutes. Door prizes were given out throughout the night. Guests were given the opportunity to purchase food from multiple food trucks on site. There was also a live silent auction with multiple items to bid on.

Guests were on edge with excitement.

“I just want to thank everyone for making this fundraiser a success, the guests, the donations for the prizes and just everyone that just came together for us to be able to host this,” Moody said as the evening whined down.

To volunteer or donate to United Way, call 910-276-6064 or visit www.uwscotco.org.