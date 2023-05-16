The Bridge-at-the-Village Monday afternoon common game results for the game played on Monday with Mac Doubles directing were: first – Mac Doubles and Lynn Massey, and second – Betty Lewis and Catherine McLaurin. In the Common Game standings, the Doubles/ Massey pair’s score translated into a 2nd place finish out of 462 Open Game moving Howeller pairs playing in 51 clubs nationwide..

Bridge-at-the-Village is the only American Contract Bridge League-sanctioned club playing on the Highway 74 line between Charlotte and Wilmington. It plays at 3 p.m. every Monday afternoon in the Scotia Village Café. Visitors are welcome, and a partner is almost always guaranteed for players arriving without one.