LAURINBURG — A 50-year-old Laurinburg man is in the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to First Street around 11:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

When officers arrived they located the 50-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. He told officers he was standing outside of his vehicle when a young male wearing an orange hoodie ran up to him with a gun and robbed him, according to Young.

The victim attempted to get into his vehicle when the suspect shot him.

The victim was transported to an out-of-county medical facility for treatment and was last known to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. Anyone can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com

Scotland Crimestoppers

Crime Stoppers utilizes modern technology to acquire anonymous online crime tips. Individuals do not have to identify themselves, and may be eligible for a cash reward. For more information, visit www.scotlandcountycs.com.