LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners chairman confirmed Thursday to the Laurinburg Exchange that manager Kevin Patterson announced his resignation effective immediately during a recessed meeting held on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Patterson delivered a presentation of a $52 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year and what changes were made compared to the current year’s budget. Following a closed session, Chairman Tim Ivey said Patterson notified the board of his departure.

Ivey said he will temporarily act as the county manager. He had no further comment, stating that it was a personnel matter.

This is a developing story.