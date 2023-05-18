LAURINBURG — Scotland County Area Relay for Life kicked off its 2023 campaign with its first team meeting on Tuesday evening at First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg.

Eighteen potential team leaders met to discuss fundraising activities and opportunities for the annual fundraiser set to take place on Oct. 6 at Scotland High School’s Pate Stadium. All proceeds from the event benefit the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, “the Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event dedicated to saving lives from cancer. For over 35 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised through Relay For Life directly support breakthrough research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, access to lifesaving screenings, and much more.”

This year will mark the 27th edition of the Scotland County area relay which has raised $5.2 million. Like many local activities and fundraisers, it was negatively impacted by COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic, the 2019 Scotland County Relay For Life raised nearly $162,000. In 2020, it raised just $50,000 but has slightly increased each of the last two years. The goal for 2023 is $85,000, still considerably less than its pre-pandemic totals, but a goal that is both attainable and another step towards growing the event.

Dr. Stewart Thomas helped to start Relay For Life in Scotland County in 1997 after experiencing the effects of cancer while caring for a loved one.

“Whether it’s your first time or you’re returning, I hope you get a sense of community and family that we have here,” Thomas said to those in attendance. “Most of us have been or will be affected by cancer. Relay is about taking a proactive approach to saving the lives of loved ones.”

The theme for this year is “The Magic of Purple Brings HOPE.” Purple is often used as a symbol of hope and is a mainstay for the Relay For Life community. Thematically, purple is also a broad choice allowing teams to get a little more creative with their fundraising ideas.

Anyone interested in creating a team, fundraising on their own, or volunteering with Relay For Life is welcome to attend the next meeting which will take place in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg on June 20 at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on Relay for Life of Scotland County, contact Stewart or Carol Thomas at 910-280-3308 or go to www.relayforlife.org/scotlandnc.