LAURINBURG — Did you know that swimming is good for your health?

National Learn to Swim Day is observed on the third Saturday of May every year. It’s a day set aside to teach about the health benefits of swimming.

According to a Medical News Today statement, swimming provides a whole-body workout and builds cardiovascular strength in addition to being beneficial for circulation. It helps maintain healthy and strong bones and muscles. It’s also a great relaxation technique and is beneficial in keeping the heart rate stabilized.

The National Health Service has reported on studies that have shown that swimming is one of the best activities for the body since all the muscles of the body function when swimming.

Swimming is also great for those with arthritis as it is easy on the joints without worsening symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, it says its good for mental health and aids with anxiety and mood enhancement.

Squires Swim School, which is located at St. Andrews College in Laurinburg, offers multiple classes to increase water safety skills, swimming skills and a healthy respect for the water. Swimming lessons are accessible for ages 3 and older. Lessons are taught based on age and skill level. There are many other options available such as adult swim lessons, private swim lessons, parent and tot classes, stroke classes, and lifeguard training. Public membership is available as well.

“The water is your friend … You don’t have to fight with water, just share the same spirit as the water, and it will help you move. That’s our motto, and everyone can learn this personally,” said Susan Johnson of Squire Swim School.

For more information on joining Squires Swim School, visit https://www.sa.edu/contact-us/squires-swimming-school/ or call 910-277-2069.