Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Oak School Grove Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 12 that someone broke into their residence but fled once they realized the homeowner was home.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Peden Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that when they arrived back to their residence they found an unknown black male sitting in one of their vehicles. The male fled before the police arrived.

Larceny

WAGRAM — Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Wagram Food Mart on May 14 after a pink Apple iPhone was stolen from the store.

LAURINBURG — Rainbow 66 on South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that two catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles on the property.

LAURINBURG — A Maxton resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone picked up their prescription from Walgreens in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG —Police responded to McGirts Bridge Road in front of the former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary on Wednesday after a man reported his air conditioning stopped working so he parked the car and walked back home to get coolant. When he left the 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix, he left it unlocked with the keys inside and when he returned the vehicle was gone.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Kiser Road reported to the police department on Thursday that a 120-gallon propane tank was stolen from their property.

Vandalism

GIBSON — A resident of Howard Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on May 12 that unknown persons damaged their vehicle while it was parked in their yard.

LAURINBURG —A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons knocked over their mailbox and cable box.

LAURINBURG —Four Seasons Nail Salon reported to the police department on Tuesday that their window was shot out with a bb-gun.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Salley McNair reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that she received a call from her bank company telling her that her account was frozen. She was told to fix it take the money out of her account and put it on gift cards and send it to them. She is now out $3,500.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —John Chisholm, 25, of Bronco Drive was arrested Tuesday for misuse of 911. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Altanhayjah Spearman, 25, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault on a government official. She was given a $3,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Heavenly Blair, 21, of Charlotte Street was arrested Tuesday for second-degree trespassing. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Kadjah Ingram, 29, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. She was also arrested for warrants out of Cumberland, Moore, and Richmond counties for warrants for shoplifting, trespassing, and larceny along with a failure to appear in Scotland County for larceny. She was given an $84,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Harold Key, 48, of Laurinburg was arrested Wednesday for trespassing. He was given a $99 bond.