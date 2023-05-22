PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council is calling on North Carolina congressmen and the Commission of Indian Affairs to protest the possible amendment of a law that currently protects Lumbee artists and crafters.

At a recent business meeting, the Lumbee Tribal Council approved a resolution in support of the current Indian Arts and Crafts Act of 1935.

As it stands, the law prohibits misrepresentation in the marketing of Indian art and craft products within the United States. It is illegal to offer or display for sale, or sell, any art or craft product in a manner that falsely suggests it is Indian produced, an Indian product, or the product of a particular Indian or Indian tribe or Indian arts and crafts organization, resident within the United States.

Currently, the law extends to state and federally-recognized tribes but a proposed amendment would exclude state-recognized tribes like the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina if approved.

“There are efforts within the Indian Arts and Craft Board to revise the definition within the Indian Arts and Crafts Act of 1935 to the detriment of Lumbee artists by excluding its protection only to federally recognized tribes within the Bureau of Indian Affairs within the Department of Interior,” Lumbee Tribal Councilman Alex Baker read in part from the Resolution.

“The Lumbee Tribal Council is vehemently opposed to any legislation that would remove state-recognized tribes or tribes terminated after 1940 from the Federal Arts and Crafts Act of 1935,” Baker continued.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery told council members he also sent a letter to congressional leaders about the matter and welcomed a proclamation on behalf of the Lumbee Tribal Council as well.

“I think the more noise we can make on this, on this law, on this congressional action, the better the chance they’re going to hear us,” Lowery said. “The same people who are hating on us on our full federal recognition are hating on us on this Indian arts and crafts.”

Housing news

In other news, the Lumbee Tribal Council learned that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved the Lumbee Tribe’s request to purchase land in Rennert for the construction of housing for the tribe’s senior members.

“We will be moving forward with a senior side over there in District 10 which is Rennert,” Lowery told the council. “We’ve never fully invested in a project in Rennert and I’m glad to know not only have we had this approval but you guys have already approved us moving forward already.”

In addition, the Lumbee Tribe administration is finalizing a deal for the purchase of land in Jonesville along McGirt Gin Road in District 5.

“We do have to go back to the Jonesville community and have a follow-up meeting with them, show them a rendering of the senior side over there,” Lowery said.

This land will also be developed for senior housing.

“That’s two senior developments for us as a tribe and we will be helping our elders have safe affordable place to stay as they move into the later years of their life,” Lowery told the council.

The two land projects trail the tribe’s recent opening of a tribal administrative site in Rowland.

“We as a collective have made a multimillion-dollar investment in Rowland … This time we’re going to make a multimillion investment in Rennert, a multimillion-dollar investment in Jonesville and on and on and on and on … We’re going to keep providing good, safe affordable places for our people to live,” Lowery said.

Financial decisions

In money matters, the council amended the 2023-24 tribal budget moving $200,000 from the Rental Assistance line item to the HVAC line item.

Finance committee chair Pam Hunt told board members that there is a greater need for HVAC assistance in preparation for the summer months. The amendment lifts the HVAC budget to $750,000 and lowers the Rental Assistance line item to $75,000.

The council also gave Lumbee Tribe administration permission to use the tribal seal on t-shirts that will be sold at Lumbee Homecoming. Revenue generated will go towards funding a powwow.

Tribal Councilman Gerald Goolsby said he didn’t see a reason the tribal administration would need permission to use the tribal seal since any funds generated would ultimately go back to the tribe.

“What would the logic be of not allowing the administration to use the seal period,” Goolsby asked.

“My suggestion would be to take that up in your economic development meeting,” Tribal Speaker Sharon Hunt said.

“Sounds good,” Goolsby responded.

Recognitions

The Lumbee Tribal Council also recognized Pembroke Elementary Junior Beta Club winners during the business meeting.

The award recipients are Harmonee Chavis, Baileigh Malcolm, Jeremiah Citron, Jada Freeman,Sakyiah Bullard and Deana Revels.

The students will be traveling to Louisville, Kentucky to represent North Carolina in each of their categories.

In other matters, the tribal council:

— Approved a resolution in support of the Croatan-Lumbee Memorial Foundation and acknowledged the historical significance of the Croatan Cemetery to the Lumbee Tribe and vowed to find funds that will assist its upkeep.

— Discussed declaring Feb. 2 a Lumbee Tribe national holiday, commemorating “our Lumbee elders voting back on Feb. 2, 1952 to successfully adopt the name Lumbee,” said Lumbee Tribal Councilman Richard Jones. The item was sent to committee for further discussion.

Tomeka Sinclair is the editor of the Laurinburg Exchange. She can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3169.