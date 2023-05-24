LAURINBURG—The Scotland Early College High School Class of 2023 is a “special” group.

They started their high school career on one campus, moved to another and then a worldwide pandemic hit.

But these Lions crossed the stage Saturday morning with 75% of the class having already earned their associate degrees. And the Class of 2023 received over a million dollars in scholarships.

“We had seven students achieve their associate of science degree and we have 26 students get their associate’s of arts degree,” said SEarCH principal Kesha Hood. “And all of the scholarships that were offered to them they were offered over a million dollars.”

Hood said she and the Class of 2023 share a special bond. Their first year at SEarCH was her first year as principal there. “It’s amazing. Not only was it what I call my COVID group, they were the most affected by COVID than any of the other groups we have had. And also, their first year was my first year at SEarCH. We started out at North Laurinburg when they were first ninth graders, so they’re the last class having to experience the move and all of that.”

So where will the SEarCH Lions be heading in the fall? According to Hood, the top three schools for the Class of 2023 were UNC-Pembroke, NC State University and UNC-Charlotte.

Cherus Hodges is the Public Information officer for Scotland County Schools. She can be reached at [email protected]