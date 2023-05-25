Splash Pad set to open on Memorial Day weekend

LAURINBURG — As the weather keeps rising, those looking to cool down have to look no further than the Morgan Complex.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, the Splash Pad is opening up throughout the week. The operational hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday’s 1 to 3 p.m.

“If you are interested in hosting a birthday party full of fun in the sun, we offer private rentals of the Splash Pad,” said Parks and Recreation Programs Supervisor Jeff Maley. “It’s a two-hour minimum and $50 per hour. If you’re interested contact us at the Parks and Recreation office or you can go online.”

Rental hours for the Splash Pad are 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

“There is no outside food or drinks allowed even with rentals,” Maley said. “So food must be kept in the picnic shelter areas and we are not responsible for cleanups.”

The cost is $2 per day and only those who are entering the water play area are charged. Those looking to see if the Splash Pad is open due to weather or other circumstances can call 910-277-2455

“This is the best $2 you can spend in Scotland County,” Maley added.

Throughout the summer, the Splash Pad will be open at 7 p.m. for Waterlogged events which feature music, lights, and bounce houses. The events will be on June 9, July 7, and Aug. 11.

On June 9 at 6 p.m., there will be a free event at the park with music, food, and more in hopes of recruiting more people to help with the rebuilding of the park which is set to take place later in the year and make the park more accessible for all children.

The Build Party will have more information about signing up with a presentation and those interested can sign up to volunteer.

Benefits of water activities

According to busybee.edu, water play activities help to develop and strengthen gross and fine motor skills of children. A Child’s gross motor skills, physical fitness and coordination are enhanced through lifting, pouring, carrying, running, and splashing, while actions such as squeezing help to develop the small muscles in a child’s hands. Water play enhances sensory exploration, focus and concentration. It also provides an opportunity to explore their senses and sensory experiences.

Water play enhances balance and strength in addition to helping to develop social and communication skills. According to Pathways.org, summer is the perfect time to explore, and there’s nothing more fun than spending time in the water.

For more information on the Splash Pad or other events being held by Scotland County Parks and Recreation visit the Facebook page or call 910-277-2585.