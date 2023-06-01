LAURINBURG — In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, the Scotland County Solid Waste Department will be closed on June 16.

All other Scotland County offices will be closed on June 19.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Deriving its name from combining “June” and “nineteenth,” it is celebrated on the anniversary of the order, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas.

The day was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.