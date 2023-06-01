PEMBROKE —The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina began National Homeownership Month with a major policy change to allow families to build homes on land that is not road-front.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery signed the historic amendment at the Lumbee Tribal Housing Complex Thursday with the Housing Department staff. The policy change is considered to be a “game-changer” for many Lumbee families.

Chairman Lowery said he has made homeownership a priority to ensure it is a reality for more Lumbee families.

“Since I came into office, we have increased down payment assistance, reduced the interest rate on home construction loans and with today’s changes to the road frontage policy, we will substantially increase the number of Lumbee citizens who qualify for our homeownership program,” Lowery said.

Tribal Administrator Ricky Harris said family-owned land is important to Lumbee families and the previous policy may have deterred some tribal members.

“Living in a farm community, road frontage isn’t always available for everyone,” Harris said.

The program still has some criteria.

— The land can’t be farther than 1,000 ft. off the road.

— The land must be a minimum of a half-acre.

— The homeowner must have a permanent recorded easement.

— The access road must be an all-weather road.

The new policy change followed an extensive amount of research and discussion with Lumbee Tribal members, the Lumbee Tribal Council, and the tribal staff to ensure this policy works best for tribal members and the Lumbee Tribe Housing Program, according to a spokesperson for the Lumbee Tribe.

Chairman Lowery said he is excited for this new opportunity for his administration to continue to help Lumbee families become first-time homeowners.

“Investing in a home is the biggest financial investment most people will ever make in their lifetime,” Lowery said. “We want to make sure we are placing our tribal members in the best position possible for success.”

For more information about the Lumbee Tribe Housing Department and how to build a home on one’s land, contact the Housing Department staff at 910-522-2189.

Tasha Oxendine is the Public Relations manager for the Lumbee Tribe of NC. She can be reached at [email protected].