RALEIGH — On Memorial Day, the American Legion Post 1 in Raleigh, hosted their 92nd annual Memorial Day Service at Raleigh National Cemetery.

The annual event honors the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in honor of their country.

Individuals from many patriotic organizations joined to pay tribute to our fallen comrades. Wreaths were placed on the graves, Sanderson High School JROTC Honor Guard provided the flag ceremony, and the local Raleigh Concert Band played Taps.

Representative Garland Pierce of House District 48 (Scotland and Hoke) was the featured speaker.

In his remarks Rep. Pierce highlighted the price many have paid in the line of their oath to this nation. He challenged every individual in attendance to think longer about Memorial Day and to not just see it is as a “day off”. “Recognize it as a hallowed day where we never waiver in recognition to the many selfless individuals who came before us”.

On the occasion, Rep. Pierce said “I would like to offer special thanks to the historic American Legion Post 1 for allowing me to speak this Memorial Day. It is far too often that individuals take our freedom and our Veterans for granted. I thank everyone for allowing me to fellowship with them and just wish to remind everyone of the ultimate sacrifice many have done on behalf of our nation. May we never forget.”