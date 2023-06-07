LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Free Health Clinic located adjacent to the Scotland County Health Department has closed its doors temporarily, the clinic’s board members announced recently.

The clinic, located at 1405 B West Blvd. in Laurinburg, officially closed on Tuesday, indefinitely. Any current patient or potential future patient in need of medical attention is directed to go to the nearest emergency room.

Monnie English, chair of the Scotland County Free Health Clinic Board, said the clinic was temporarily closed to address personnel matters.

“We are hopeful that it will reopen,” English said.