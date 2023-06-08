LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man wanted for rape.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the SCSO, 21-year-old Triston Lee Hunt is wanted on a charge of second-degree forcible rape. Hunt is believed to possibly be in the Pembroke area of Robeson County. Individuals are asked to not approach Hunt and to call 911 immediately if he’s seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Det. Ray Morton at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-266-4332 ext. 4.

Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com, visiting p3tips.com and downloading the free mobile app, or calling 910-266-8146.