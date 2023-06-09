LAURINBURG —Shaw Academy held its annual senior graduation ceremony Friday with parents, teachers, members of the Board of Education for Scotland County Schools and the executive leadership team members in attendance

The presentation of the graduates was delivered by teacher Tannelaine Wilson, who also announced their plans beyond graduation. Friends of the graduates clapped and cheered as the they took a lap around the gym.

The Shaw Academy Class of 2023 included Donnie Carmello Kenta McNair, Kiana Renee Bishop, Key’Sean Jerrod Platt, Michael Jerome White Jr., Levia McKever Monroe and Kaitlyn Diane Salinas.

The ceremony began with Mary Thompson, school counselor, leading the salute to the flag followed by Patricia DeBerry who sang the national anthem. Student speaker McNair led the assembly into a prayer of thanks.

White Jr. and Bishop, both class representatives, were each recognized during the ceremony.

The message to the class of 2023 was rendered by an emotional Timothy Johnson, a teacher at the academy.

Johnson spoke with love and pride to the class and was overcome with emotion.

“Being emotional doesn’t make you any less of a man neither does it define your masculinity,” Johnson said. “This is a day that we all have hoped and prayed for, your day, your moment. You stayed steadfast through all the trying times and tough circumstances.”

Johnson told students their new beginning was “today.”

“I have two keys of success that I want to speak on, mindset, perspective and investment,” Johnson said. “Mindset determines perspective, perspective dictates actions and actions produce outcome; how you deal with circumstances that you face is what mindset is all about. Take full responsibility of yourself.”

Johnson gave metaphors between the chicken, the vulture and the eagle. Each had a different mindset of how the order of events in life should be, he said.

Johnson then presented each graduate with a Gold Eagle Pendant, to remind them throughout their lives that no matter what, they can soar above whatever they come against.

“Careful placement of a small seed that is planted will result in a bountiful harvest later,” Johnson said.

Being a Math teacher, Johnson also spoke to the graduates of investments.

“Be your own number one investor. Use your mind and skills to invest into your own lives. Learn more to earn more,” Johnson said.

Johnson then surprised the graduates with yet another gift, an investment of $50 each into their very own IRA account.

“You are special, unique, priceless and important,” Johnson said to the 2023 class while in tears. “This world needs you and your talents. Don’t let your past define who you will become. Live fearlessly with a focused purpose. Stay the course and be bold. Simply go and be great.”

The distribution of diplomas was bestowed by Scotland County Schools Interim Superintendent Robert Logan and Shaw Academy Principal Phillip Boayue. Graduates walked across the stage and proudly accepted their diplomas.

Logan’s remarks paralleled Johnson’s speech.

“I know you are all eager to go celebrate,” Logan said. “Graduation is the beginning of all your tomorrows. You must decide what success means to you. Make a resolution to yourself to make a positive difference in the world, change comes one person at a time. Knowledge is power, never stop learning.”

Logan then held a $20 bill up and asked the graduates if they knew the man on the bill. The first correct answer resulted in the money being given to the graduate.

Logan ended with these words, “possess a positive attitude, ignite dreams and inspire hope in others.”

The pronouncement of the graduates was announced by Wilson.

The Scotland High School band played the recessional “Scotland the Brave” as the graduates took their last lap around signifying the Class of 2023.