LAURINBURG — A wave of blue covered the Pate Stadium Friday evening for the 56th annual commencement exercises for Scotland High School.

Parents, teachers, school board members and seniors were present for the graduation where more than 270 graduates were handed their diplomas.

Scotland High School Principal Brent Smith started the evening with a tribute to all military members, past and present, followed by recognizing the graduating seniors enlisting in the military.

The Posting of the Colors was presented by the Scotland Color Guard and the JROTC, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by graduating senior Na’Sir English and a rendition of the national anthem by The Scotland Singers. Senior Carson Buie gave the invocation and led the graduating class into prayer. The welcome was given by graduating senior Emma Seales.

Student speakers included 2023 salutatorian Hailey Adams who said, “I can’t believe today is finally here. We got sent home for virtual because of the covid, but we made it through.”

Valedictorian Naomi Goldson thanked the Class of 2023 for “fighting to be here today.”

“Thanks for always believing and advocating,” Goldson said.”As you go out into the world, remember, remember where you came from. Remember each version of yourself.”

Savanna Tunstall, Class of 2023, and Elizabeth Spangler, Scotland High School assistant principal recognized scholarship recipients. Honor graduates were recognized by Harley Locklear, Class of 2023, and Susan Deese, Scotland High School assistant principal. Averie Griffin gave the Charge to Graduate.

Senior Counselor Kendra Pegues made the call to the graduates, and Smith gave the presentation of diplomas.

Interim Superintendent Scotland County Schools Robert Logan gave the closing remarks.

“Look around, tell whoever is here with you today; thank you. Tell them you appreciate them for everything,” he said before relaying congratulations to the Class of 2023.

Logan told the graduates that he has met two types of people in his life, “those who can and those who can’t. Both are completely correct. But it all depends on you, the Class of 2023.”

Logan closed by quoting the words of British Rock-star Elton John, “I’m still standing.”

“Don’t look to the world to find problems; find solutions. Be persistent and always bring your A-game,” Logan said.

Scotland High School dismissed the ceremony with “Scotland the Brave.”