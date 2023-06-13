LAURINBURG — Relay For Life of the Scotland County Area seeks fundraisers, volunteers and donations for its 2023 campaign.

The annual event has taken place in Laurinburg for nearly three decades to celebrate cancer survivors, remember those who have passed away, create an awareness of the importance of cancer research and preventative measures, and raise much-needed funds for research and services related to care for cancer patients.

In 2023, roughly 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,820 deaths from cancer are expected to occur in the United States. The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Scotland County area will be held on October 6, 2023, at Pate Stadium to help end cancer as we know it for everyone. It will be the 27th Relay For Life event held in Laurinburg, with the local fundraiser collecting $5.2 million during that time.

“We want Relay to grow,” said Relay Co-Chairman Stewart Thomas. “To do that, we need more teams, more committee members. Join us at our next meeting on June 20th. Volunteers, team captains, or anyone who just wants to learn more; are all welcome.”

Founded in 1985 by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, Relay For Life unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change. Since it was founded, Relay For Life has raised $6.8 billion to help save lives from cancer.

The money raised each year by more than 250,000 Relay participants across the country helps support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways, including funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

The American Cancer Society is currently funding 21 grants in North Carolina, totaling more than $10.65 million. ACS grants have impacted many local lives, including a recent $10,000 grant to provide transportation needs for those patients receiving care at Scotland Cancer Treatment Center in Laurinburg. The transportation funds were part of a $6.2 million grant awarded to 380 healthcare systems across the U.S. to provide this service.

There are many ways to get involved in Relay For Life, including:

Join: Join a Relay community to connect with survivors, caregivers, and others impacted by cancer in your local community.

Donate: Your donation fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.

Anyone interested in creating a team, fundraising on their own, or volunteering with Relay For Life is welcome to attend the next meeting, which will take place in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg on June 20 at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on Relay for Life of Scotland County or to donate, contact Stewart or Carol Thomas at 910-280-3308 or go to www.relayforlife.org/scotlandnc. To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org.