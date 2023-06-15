Hundreds of veterans from across the region attended the Lumbee Tribe Veterans Stand Down on Saturday. The event offered veterans a variety of resources including health screenings, free haircuts, mental health services, food, gear distribution, blankets, the opportunity to apply for services and much more. The event is in collaboration with Veterans Services of the Carolinas, NC Works and the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs. The Robeson Community College Barber class provided around 40 free haircuts to Veterans.