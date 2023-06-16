Children this week learn from emergency personnel different safety tactics during the annual Safety Town held by the United Way of Scotland County.

LAURINBURG — More than 35 children learned all about safety this past week during the annual Safety Town hosted by the United Way of Scotland County.

Safety Town is an annual five-day program for children ages 4 to 8. It gives young children the opportunity to learn all about safety in various ways. The children also learn from emergency personnel and other agencies to cover as many ways as possible to practice safe habits.

Monday’s lesson was on gun safety from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. The children also had a demonstration from the Scotland County K-9 unit. The City of Laurinburg Police Department taught pedestrian safety and Stranger Danger. Tuesday consisted of germ safety. Wednesday’s topic was stop sign safety and First Aid from EMS personnel.

On Thursday, MUSC brought in the medical helicopter for the children to learn about its use and operations. The City of Laurinburg Fire Department and the Scotland County Firefighters Association Safety Smokehouse were on site for children to take part in a smoke-simulated scenario. The children were taught about the true danger of home fires and fire safety. Friday ended the week with a graduation for all participants.

“The kids and the volunteers have really enjoyed themselves,” said United Way Executive Director Coy Moody. “They’re learning a lot of things for school so it’s a great program to get them prepared for the transition.”

The program asks for community volunteers to help with the week of Safety Town. Moody said, “I’m really thankful for our volunteers because the United Way couldn’t do it without them.”

Safety Town takes place over the course of a week in June. For information or for more ways to get involved in the United Way of Scotland County visit its website at www.uwscotco.org.