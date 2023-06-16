LAURINBURG — World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is brought to light on June 15.

The purpose of WEAAD is to provide an opportunity for communities and citizens to help promote a better understanding and to raise awareness of the attributes affecting elder abuse and neglect.

The Scotland County Department of Social Services held an event on the front lawn of the Scotland County Department of Social Services this week.

Lumber River Council of Governments provided T-shirts, lanyards, and other supplies for the event. Refreshments were served to attendees after the event.

Kimberly McRae, and Adult Services supervisor, thanked those in attendance and stated, “It takes all of us together to protect our adults of Scotland County.”

April Snead, director of the county’s DSS, read the Proclamation that was adopted by commissioners for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day earlier in the month.

“I don’t think that anyone knows everything that adult services encompass or everything that is offered to the community for adult services, so if you know anybody, I encourage you to reach out and see what we have to offer,” Snead said. “You never know what services we may have that can help that person or that we can refer them out to a service that can help that person.”

According to CDC.gov, Elder abuse is an intentional act or failure to act that causes or creates a risk of harm to an older adult. An older adult is someone aged 60 or older. The abuse occurs at the hands of a caregiver or a person the elder trusts. Elder abuse may include physical, mental, sexual, emotional, psychological, financial, or neglect such as food, water, shelter, clothing, hygiene, or essential medical care.

The Scotland County Department of Social Services may be contacted at 910-277-2500 or contact 911 after hours of 5 p.m. or weekends.