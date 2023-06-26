Starr Baddley takes a photo Cooper Hummel during the Arts Council of Scotland County’s Art Camp. During the camp, participants learned about a variety of art genres as well as the field of photography.

LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County hosted a Summer Art Camp for children on June 19-23, where campers had the opportunity to participate in multiple arts learning activities throughout the week.

Monday consisted of Myra Stone of Photography by Myra Stone teaching campers photography. On the same day Bob Dean of Art By Design shared knowledge about art.

Laura Adams taught a class on block printing on Tuesday, while on Wednesday, Alethia Hummel, director of the Storytelling & Arts Center of the Southeast, held a drawing class while Sean Harris conducted a tie-dye class.

On Thursday, Scotland High School art teacher Keith Stevens held a painting class. The camp ended on Friday with St. Andrews University’s Abby Rhea, who taught a course on making stained glass.

A total of 25 children were signed up for the camp. Hummel said that she was pleased with how everything came together this year to make the event a success.

“We have even more things lined up for the summer and are so excited to be able to offer [them] to our youth,” Humme said.

For more information on the ACSC, visit storyartscenter.org or the Arts Council office at 131 S. Main St., Laurinburg.