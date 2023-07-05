LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg’s inaugural Fourth of July Community Parade saw a large turnout for the holiday.

There were just less than 20 sign-ups for the Tuesday evening parade, with some participants coming from as far away as Raleigh.

“Our sign-up was great and we had individuals sign up as well as groups,” said Myra Stone, the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Support and Membership manager. “There are some really amazing carts out here, and everyone is so festive and patriotic.”

The parade was led by first responders, including the Laurinburg Police Department, Laurinburg Fire Department and Scotland County EMS, followed by the golf carts, bicycles and walkers.

The Laurinburg Community Development Director, Walker McCoy, said that the parade went well, and he was pleased with the turnout for both the participants and community members coming to watch.

“It was better than we expected,” he said. “We’re excited to continue to build on it for next year with even more participation.”

First place in the parade went to Jennie Mabe on her golf cart. Second went to Winter-Rose Paige, who rode her bicycle, and third went to Ashley Smith on her golf cart. The best pet costume award went to Ashleigh Lanier and her dog Addie Mae.

“This was an absolutely wonderful new event,” said Mayor Jim Willis who participated in the parade. “It was a new idea and there was great participation so we’re looking forward to next year. Hopefully, this will start becoming a tradition for our community and next year it will get even larger.”