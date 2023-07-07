LAURINBURG — Following multiple board meetings over the past two months, the Scotland Community Health Clinic Board has decided to partner with Scotland Health to care for its patients.

“[W]ith the clinic closed for the past two months, our Board spent much time evaluating our current operations. With our current staffing and other challenges, we concluded that working with Scotland Health provided our patients with the best option for their ongoing care,” stated Monnie English, the clinic’s board chair.

English said that the board has met extensively with Greg Wood, Scotland Health’s CEO, and his team, and they believe their “system for coordinating care between their practices and community health team will ensure our patients get the care and services they need.”

As a result of the partnership, the clinic will not reopen, and staff will work with existing patients to help them access services in the healthcare system.

“Under Dr. (Shelly) Lowery’s leadership, we have a growing team of community health workers, patient navigators and local paramedics with our Scotland Health Community Paramedic Program,” Wood said. “Together, they work to determine what services an individual needs, regardless of their ability to pay.

“This program focuses the care of chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure and high blood pressure, providing access to medications at a discounted cost through our embedded pharmacies, and access to behavioral health services including on-site counseling services.”

Scotland Health will continue caring for the patients while working together to determine how to handle the grant funds and other assets owned by the Clinic.

“We are not seeking any financial gains from this transition,” Wood said. “We have been caring for some of these patients since the clinic closed and look forward to caring for all those that the Clinic has served well for many years.”

For patients of the clinic seeking care, they can contact Anna Bracey one of Scotland Health’s Community Health Workers at 910-504-8985.

Tracie Stubbs is the Marketing coordinator for the Scotland Health Care System. Stubbs can be reached at [email protected].