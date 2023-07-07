PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke students Darryll Malachi and Priscilla Hunt are participating in paid summer internships with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as part of the department’s Minority Serving Institutions and Historically Black Colleges Internship program.

Malachi and Hunt will be working on projects with the NCDHHS in the Division of Public Health. The internship will last 10 weeks and will include work in their assigned project area, weekly seminars, presentation practice and an immersion event at the end of the internship experience.

Malachi, a student-athlete, is a senior accounting student and a defensive lineman on the Braves football team. Hunt, a graduate student, is enrolled in the Master of Public Health program. She hopes to secure a position as a health care administrator with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The internship is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act Public Health Workforce Development Initiative.

“One of our top priorities is building a strong and inclusive workforce, which starts with training the next generation of public health leaders,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley. “Public health and human services are focused on making a difference in our communities and the world. We’re grateful these students are choosing to spend their time dedicated to making that difference with NCDHHS.”

“With this internship program, NCDHHS makes a crucial workforce investment and builds upon our strong partnership with North Carolina’s HBCUs and MSIs to engage students in learning firsthand about public health and human services careers,” said Angela Bryant, NCDHHS assistant secretary for Equity and Inclusion.