JUNE FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed five inspections of area food service locations during June.

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

— June 8, Rick’s Catering, Laurinburg, 96

— June 13: Ashai Japenese Cuisine, Laurinburg, 97.5

— June 22, General McArthur, Laurinburg, 91

— June 23, Rainbow Seafood Kafe, Laurinburg, 98

— June 29: Every D.D. MFU, Gibson, 96