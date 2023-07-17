LAURINBURG — The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook this week for Scotland County and throughout North Carolina with the heat index expected to exceed 100 degrees Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“The combination of high temperatures in the 90s and a muggy air mass will result in multiple days with heat index values at or above 100 degrees, especially on Wednesday through Friday,” according to the National Weather Service.

In Laurinburg, the National Weather Service predicts the heat index peaking at 104 degrees on Thursday between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The index will be slightly less Wednesday and Friday with the heat index peaking at 101 degrees.

“The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature,” according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS recognizes certain groups as “particularly vulnerable to heat” and urges individuals to “check in with friends and relatives who fall in one of these populations, especially if they don’t have air conditioning.

— Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.

— Older adults, particularly those with preexisting diseases, who take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility and are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects.

— People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people.

— Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.

The NWS notes that heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are all illnesses to look out for this week.

Heat Cramps

Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness, and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.

Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in legs and abdomen and Heavy sweating.

First Aid: Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasm. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea, then stop giving water.

Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than 1 hour.

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms: Heavy sweating, Weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting,

First Aid: Move the person to a cooler environment, preferably a well-air-conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have the person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water. If the person vomits more than once,

Seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than 1 hour

Heat Stroke

Symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.

First Aid: Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or a bath. Use a fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Do NOT give fluids.

Here is a detailed forecast for this week:

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.