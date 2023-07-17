LAURINBURG — The Highlander Awards, a program of the GREEN Team of the Laurinburg/ Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, were announced recently.

The awards, announced Thursday, recognize businesses, residents, non-profits, and schools that promote the beautification of Scotland County with their cooperation, pride and respect.

The 2023 winners included one resident and two businesses. The resident is Micheal Eds, and the businesses are Southern Dream Event Venue and Cypress Bend Vinyard.

Judging criteria are based on landscaping, environmental concern, pollution control and more.

“We hope that residents, businesses, schools, and non-profits etc., will join in on our mission to keep Scotland County a sustainable place for further generations,” said Chris English, director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber of Commerce.