The Scotland County Literacy Council was presented with a $25,000 check from the State of North Carolina as a result of the 2021-2022 State Appropriations Act. The money will go towards advancing literacy for members of all ages here in Scotland County. The council provides both 1 on 1 tutoring and group education in a variety of areas including English as a Second Language (ESL), CNA prep, GED Prep and adult literacy.