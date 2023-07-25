Larceny

LAURINBURG — Someone reported that an unknown white female and an American Indian male took an unknown amount of energy drinks from Carlie C’s and left that store without paying for the items.

LAURINBURG — It was reported to police Friday that a City of Laurinburg trashcan was taken from Larry Hyatt’s Wrecker Service.

LAURINBURG — It was reported Saturday to police that a City of Laurinburg recycle bin was stolen from a residence on Oakwood Drive.

LAURINBURG — It was reported to police Sunday that someone stole a blue 2014 Audi S5 at the Hilltop Plaza on North Main Street. The reporting parting told police that keys to the vehicle had been lost previously.

MAXTON —It was reported to the sheriff’s office that someone stole a water pump on Patterson Street.

LAUREL HILL —It was reported Monday to the sheriff’s office that someone stole an air conditioning unit on Smith Road.

GIBSON — It was reported Monday that someone stole copper from Oil Mill Salvage Recyclers.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded Friday to a shooting into an occupied dwelling on Hammond Drive. The bullet entered the home through the front wall. The residence was occupied by one adult, but no injuries were reported.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A person reported recently to the police that someone damaged the front screen door to their residence on Alpha Stree. The reported cost of damages is $200.

LAURINBURG — A person reported to police Friday that someone scratched the exterior paint from their vehicle on Third Street.

Break-ins

LAURINBURG —A Laurinburg resident reported to police that an unknown person entered their home on Douglas Street through an unsecured door. No damages or theft were reported.

Fraud

LAURINBURG —An employee at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts reported to police that a person used counterfeit money to pay them.

LAURINBURG —A resident of McColl Road reported that their EBT card number was used at a convenience store in Yonker, New York. A total of $178 was used.

LAURINBURG — It was reported to police Friday that an employee of Smoker Friendly on South Main Street was making fraudulent product returns and then using the money to purchase lottery tickets. The case is still under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kendric Love, 30, of Creed Road, was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging him with assault on a female. He was released with a promise to appear in court.

LAURINBURG —Salemeun Battle, 23, of Fairmont Street, was arrested Thursday and charged with misdemeanor larceny after it was reported he stole two bottles of tequila from the ABS Store. Battled was jailed under a $7,500 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Courtney Pettus, 36, of Walch Street, was arrested Thursday and charged with assault on a female and resisting arrest following police response to a domestic disturbance at the residence. Pettus was jailed under a $2,500 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Dustin Dutch, 37, of Laurin Lane, was arrested Thursday on a warrant out of Chatham County, charging him with larceny by and employee and felony possession of stolen property. Dutch was jailed under a $12,000 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Jeremy Locklear, 25, of Barnes Bridge Road, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and trespassing. He was also charged with resisting arrest. Locklear was jailed under a $6,000 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Brian Johnson, 45, of Second Street, was arrested Friday and charged with assault on a female following police’s response to a domestic disturbance at Johnson’s residence. Johnson was jailed under no bond.

LAURINBURG — Akeem Stewart, 37, of Sanders Road, was arrested Saturday and charged with assault on a female after police responded to a domestic disturbance on Beech Street. Stewart was jailed under no bond.

LAURINBURG —Verdell McMillan, 57, of Covenant Way, was arrested Saturday and charged with assault on a female. McMillan was jailed under no bond.

LAURINBURG — Ray Fisher IV, 26, of Dillon, South Carolina, was arrested Saturday and charged with assault on a female after police responded to a domestic disturbance on Birchwood Circle. Fisher was jailed under no bond.

LAURINBURG — Phillip Hendricks, 41, was arrested Thursday and charged with assault after striking a victim in the throat with a rock. Hendricks was jailed under a secure bond.