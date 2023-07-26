LAURINBURG — One of the first acts of Scotland County Schools’ new superintendent in office was shaking up leadership throughout the school district.

Adell Baldwin reorganized district and school leadership to advance the district’s five-year Strategic Plan further, according to the school district’s spokesperson. The changes were approved at Monday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting.

“The reassignment of this configuration of staff assignments will propel the district’s strategic plan to higher heights in the 2023-24 school year,” Superintendent Baldwin said. “Scotland County Schools is fortunate to have such great talent to serve our students family and community.”

In the shakeup, Laura Bailey, the principal of Laurel Hill Elementary School, was named the new principal of Scotland High School. She takes on the role left vacant by Brent Smith after the school district announced in June that he would be moving to an administrative role within the school district’s central office. During his time there he assisted the Curriculum and Instruction Department.

Smith will be transitioning from the central office role to become the principal of Scotland Early College (SEarCH). The current principal of the school, Kesha Hood, will take on Bailey’s former role as the principal of Laurel Hill Elementary School.

Philip Boayue, principal of Shaw Academy, will transition to the role of associate principal for Scotland High School.

In the central office, Barbara Adams, the director of Federal Programs and Pre-K, will transition to assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction.

Jonathan McRae, director of Career and Technical Education, will transition to assistant Human Resources superintendent. Maxine Brown, the principal of Wagram Elementary School, will become the new director of the school district’s CTE.

The school district’s Chief of Staff, Michael Riles, is being transferred to the title of chief of Accountability, Testing, Instructional Technology and Technology.

Miriam Davis, the executive assistant/Board clerk, will become the new Federal Programs and Pre-K director, replacing Adams.

Tomeka Sinclair is the editor of the Laurinburg Exchange. She can be reached at [email protected].