April Snead takes her place next to Scotland County Board of Commission Chairman Tim Ivey for the first time as Scotland County’s new manager.

LAURINBURG — In a special-called meeting held Tuesday evening, members of the public witnessed the official swearing-in of Scotland County’s new manager, April Snead.

During the meeting that lasted roughly 10 minutes, Snead was sworn in by the Honorable Philip McRae, the Clerk of Superior Court for Scotland County. Her mother held the Bible before an audience of family and friends, county employees and elected officials. Following the ceremony, a reception was held with light refreshments.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity,” Snead told the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

Snead was named the county manager following a unanimous vote by the commissioners in July. No stranger to a leadership role within the county, Snead previously held the role of director of the Scotland County Department of Social Services.

Scotland Board of Commissioners Chairman Tim Ivey said that Snead had all of the qualifications the board was looking for in the county manager role, including educational experience and familiarity with the area.

“She had the largest department in the county already, DSS, so she knows how to manage people, she knows how to manage a large budget so that’ll be a tremendous asset,” Ivey told the Laurinburg Exchange.

Snead is a Scotland County native with over two decades of experience as a county employee, working as a social worker in Child Protective Services and then working her way up the ladder to the director position in 2014.

The Scotland County Department of Social Services board of directors announced Monday that Kimberly McRae will be the interim director of the Department of Social Services.

Snead said believes the current Board of Commissioners is one of the strongest boards that Scotland County has had in terms of being devoted to staff.

“That’s a hard combination … to do what’s best for staff and to do what’s best for the community at the same time,” Snead said.

She plans to carry out the vision of the commissioners.

“It’s my job to take their vision and to forward that to Scotland County. That’s what I want to do and I have a lot of help,” Snead said.

Snead takes on the role left vacant by Kevin Patterson, who announced his resignation, effective immediately, in May during a recessed meeting.

During the meeting, Patterson presented a $52 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year and what changes were made compared to the current year’s budget. Following a closed session, Ivey said Patterson notified the board of his departure. Patterson had been employed with the county for nearly 20 years, first being hired as the Finance officer in April 2004. He was assigned as the interim county manager after the resignation of John Crumpton in 2007. He was named to the role permanently on Jan. 1, 2008, and has served in that capacity since his resignation.

Ivey temporarily acted as the county manager before Jason Robinson, the clerk to the board, was named to the role until a new manager took office.

