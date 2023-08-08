LAURINBURG — More than 20 young girls who participated in the four-week hair boot camp gathered in the AB Gibson Center parking lot on Sunday to exhibit what they learned and celebrate the completion of the program.

The showcase included skits, music and a hair competition. All participants were awarded certificates of completion.

Hair Boot Camp was the result of two local non-profits, Kids Needing Others to Succeed (KNOTS) and She’s So Creative, founded by Sommore Terry, deciding to work together to benefit adolescent girls in our area.

Tequisa McPhatter, founder and executive director of KNOTS, said, “2 local businesses came together to work for positive social impact. This program got the girls career-ready for the beauty industry and they learned a new skillset.”

During the boot camp, the girls were exposed to the latest hairstyles and techniques, beauty industry business structure, and sanitation and disinfectant protocols. They also gained self-confidence, worked on public speaking skills, and learned that hairstyling is both an art and a science. Participants will also be able to join virtual biweekly Continuing Ed. Classes.

The attendees were Kamyha Pegues-Campbell, Ya’Kiya Henderson, Madison DeBerry, Ahnestie Smith, Dewayna Manning, Miracle McLeod, Damasia Covington, Tranasia Covington, Zonet Covington, Jaiyana Cox, Kamalani Steele, Sucora Fulton, Lanadia Adams, Rielei Ellison, Payshence John, Jamiah McNeill, Leyonia McDonald, Kamren Monroe, Taraji Elliot, Jayda McEachin, Kassandra Washington and Zyon McCall.