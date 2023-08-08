LAURINBURG — Scotland Health has responded to a video circulating claiming its hospital transported a patient thought to be deceased alive to a funeral home.

The statement posted to the health care system’s Facebook reads as follow:

“Scotland Health takes pride in communicating transparently to the communities we serve. When false and misleading claims are made, it’s important that we communicate the truth.

We were made aware of a video circulating on Facebook which falsely claims that a deceased patient was transported to a funeral home, found to be alive, and then transported to our Emergency Center via a hearse. The claim in this video is completely false. What the video actually shows is a funeral home employee in regular street clothes who was not familiar with our campus stopping at the Emergency Center entrance to find out where he needed to park to access our facility. Our Emergency Center and Security staff directed this funeral home employee to the correct access point, at which point he got back in the funeral home vehicle and drove to the appropriate location.

Scotland Health demonstrates integrity in the way we provide Safe, High Quality, and Compassionate care to our patients. We communicate honestly and transparently with our community. That’s The Scotland Way.”