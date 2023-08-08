LARCENY

LAURINBURG — Someone reported Saturday to police that their 9mm pistol was taken from their residence on Wells Circle by an unknown suspect.

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police officers recovered a North Carolina license plate reported stolen out of Wadesboro on South Main Street. The tag was on a vehicle that had been left abandoned.

ASSAULT

LAURINBURG — Police responded to an assault recently on Creedle Streer where a 38-year-old male and a 53-year-old male assaulted each other with a knife. Both individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The case is still under investigation.

ARREST

LAURINBURG — Tyrone Bennett, 59, of Third Street, was served with an Order for Arrest Friday out of Cumberland County for failure to appear in court. Bennett was jailed under a $2,500 secure bond

LAURINBURG — Sandy Smith, 61, of Third Street, was arrested and charged Friday by police with felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for drug sale, felony possession of ecstasy, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Smith was jailed under a $20,000.00 secure bond

LAURINBURG — Randy Breeden, 65, of Harrison Street, was arrested and charged Saturday by police with disorderly conduct and jailed under a $500 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Donald McNair, 52, of Queensdale Street, was charged Saturday with assault on a female and jailed under no bond.